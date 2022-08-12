Clint Dann’s middle stump concept featuring traditional Aboriginal art was front and centre at Zagreb in July when the Mediterranean Cricket League played out a tournament in the Croatian capital.

Dann’s Aboriginal Artwork Middle Stump Initiative seeks to create a greater Aboriginal presence within first-class cricket with a wicket placed in the middle at both ends of the wicket, which is where the wickets were placed at in the tournament in Zagreb.

Dann’s connection with the MCL stems from a long-term friendship with the organisation’s director Jeff Grzinic with whom he played cricket with for many years at the Perth Cricket Club. Last year in September, the MCL fielded a team in a T20 tournament in Perth. Dann led an Wadjauk Nyoongar team in that same tournament.

Having hosted tournaments at Split and Tučepi, the MCL organised a four-team tournament at Budenec Oval in Zagreb. This was a four-day T20 tournament in which the Zagreb Cricket Club played host to an Australian side called the Boomerangs and an Indian team – these sides were mostly made up of transplanted locals…