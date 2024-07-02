ABC is official partner for NAIDOC 2024

THE National NAIDOC Committee and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation have announced that the ABC will once again be the home of National NAIDOC Week celebrations as the official broadcast and education partner.

National NAIDOC Week 2024 will be held across the country from July 7-14, with the theme this year of Keep the Fire Burning! Blak, Loud & Proud.

As the official broadcast partner, the ABC will telecast the NAIDOC awards live from Tarndanya (Adelaide) on Kaurna Yerta from 7.30pm (AEST) on Saturday, July 6.

The awards will be hosted by Total Control star Rob Collins, 10 News First presenter Narelda Jacobs, and comedian Steph Tisdell…