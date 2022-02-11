Four spiritual sites that make up the creation story on the far south coast of NSW will soon have dual names to respect the ongoing Aboriginal connection to Country.

NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service’s (NPWS) Kane Weeks said the dual names will sit alongside the existing names and were put forward by the Gulaga and Biamanga joint management boards.

Following a public consultation and consideration of all submissions received, the Geographical Names Board has officially assigned the dual names of:

Gulaga for Mount Dromedary, Biamanga for Mumbulla Mountain, Barunguba for Montague Island and Najanuka for Little Dromedary Mountain.