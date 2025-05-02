Advocates for justice

A PROUD Yorta Yorta, Wemba Wemba, and Barapa Barapa woman, Apryl Day found herself at the forefront of the ongoing advocacy to prevent Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander deaths in custody after her mother Tanya tragically passed away in a prison cell in Castlemaine in 2017…

Speaking with the Koori Mail at the recent Ngarra Jarra Noun Healing Ceremony in Naarm (Melbourne), Apryl reflected fondly on her mother’s vibrant personality.

“She was a grandmother of eight, her favourite colour was pink, she liked to wear high heels and look her best, and she loved to cook,” she said.

