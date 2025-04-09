AFL roadshow tours remote areas

AS a part of the third instalment of the AFL’s Gather Round, its Roadshow travelled to the most remote footballing destination in our nation, the Aṉangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands and then onto Uluru in the Northern Territory.

This was the inaugural trip by the 2025 AFL and AFLW premiership cup to the communities in this remote part of north-west South Australia.

The Cup first stopped at Pukatja Oval and the Ernaballa Ananga School, where the local students and staff played an impromptu game of football between the boys and the girls.