THE Wiradjuri All Blacks won the inaugural Arthur Musso Hooper Shield on Saturday, April 19, at Brewarrina’s first rugby league Knockabout carnival, which featured nine men’s and two women’s teams.

The carnival and shield is held in memory of the late Arthur Musso Hooper, the founder of the Barwon United Swans RLFC, established in 1984 in Brewarrina.