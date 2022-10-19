THE Women Warriors of the Torres Strait set sail as part of the Great Reef Census to survey the northernmost section in the Torres Strait.

The all-female crew of Traditional Owners, rangers and scientists led by the Torres Strait Regional Authority (TSRA) Sea Team and James Cook University (JCU) went on a five-day voyage.

The trip to Mer (Murray Island) was the first time the Great Reef Census, led by Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef, had ventured beyond Cape York.

TSRA senior natural resource management officer and marine biologist Madeina David, 24, said the trip served as “ethical science” in the Torres Strait, with researchers and Traditional Owners working together to monitor the Great Barrier Reef, collect data and share findings…