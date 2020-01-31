BRISBANE’s Invasion Day rally was moved to Queens Gardens this year to accommodate the growing number of people turning out in support Australia’s First Nations people.

And it was a good thing the move was made because thousands turned out to hear the speakers, watch traditional dancers, and then march through the streets of Brisbane.

With all manner of signs on display – both the Aboriginal flag, and others calling for the flag to be changed as a result of its copyright now being enforced by non-indigenous company, WAM Clothing – it was, as always, a colourful spectacle of resistance and survival.

With the roar of motorcycles leading the marchers, the crowd chanted ‘Always was, always will be Aboriginal land’, and “What’s the day? Invasion Day.”

Once the march arrived at the park, most sought the shelter of the trees and took the opportunity to catch up with friends and family from…