An event to heal and connect

AN event to pay tribute to families and communities affected by Aboriginal deaths in custody will be held for the third time in Naarm (Melbourne) next month.

Presented by the Indigenous Sports Network, in partnership with the Dhadjowa Foundation, the Ngarra Jarra Noun – Healing Ceremony will be held at Victoria Park on Sunday, April 13, from 12pm.

Featuring a powerhouse headlining performance from renowned Indigenous rapper Briggs and supported by talented local acts, including Crooked TP, MPath Soul, Jayden Lillyst, and Aaron Morgan, Ngarra Jarra Noun will also feature healing ceremonies...