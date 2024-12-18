Ancestor returned and laid to rest in Narooma

IT was a very poignant moment when the remains of an ancestor were returned to Wagonga Inlet, in Narooma, on Walbunja Country.

Aunty Vivienne Mason presided over the solemn ceremony at Paradise Point, overlooking Wagonga Inlet, on Saturday, November 23.

Representatives from Aboriginal Affairs NSW and Heritage NSW also attended.

In early 2022 the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) contacted Aunty Vivienne to tell her that the Austrian Academy of Sciences and the University of Vienna had the 600-year-old remains of an ancestor…