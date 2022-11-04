FOR almost 20 years the Narungga community have fought for the return of their beloved ancestors who were stolen and taken to various museums locally and internationally.

But the battle is now over for 38 ancestors who were finally laid to rest back on Country last month as part of a community led ceremony at Dhilba Guuranda- Innes National Park located at the southern end of the Yorke Peninsula in South Australia.

Working alongside the South Australian Museum, the repatriation project was led by the Narungga Nation Aboriginal Corporation (NNAC) and Point Pearce Aboriginal Community Council (PPAC), the WA Department of Environment (DEW) and in close consultation with the Narungga community.

Chair of NNAC, Anne Newchurch said the return of Ancestors to Country on October 21 wouldn’t have been possible without the consultation and hard work that had gone on for many years behind the scenes.

“It’s a very emotional day as we finally return our Ancestors to Country on a designated piece of Narungga land,” Ms Newchurch said.

“But it’s also a sense of achievement because we’re bringing them home.”

The Narungga community worked alongside the South Australian Museum through community meetings and consultations since 2018 to prepare the Return to Country plan.

Finding a suitable location to rebury the ancestors on Yorke Peninsula was…