Ancestral remains returned from American museums

THE remains of 14 Indigenous ancestors kept in American museums have returned to Australia.

The bodies were repatriated from the Fowler Museum at the University of California, the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, the Oakland Museum of California and the Phoebe A. Hearst Museum of Anthropology.

They were received by Australian representatives at a ceremony in the United States.

One of the ancestors was accompanied home to South Australia by Ngarrindjeri elder Major Sumner, also known as Uncle Moogy.

Knowing that his relatives had been dug up, flown around the world and put on display…