THE very first objects taken from Australia by the British are finally coming home.

When James Cook and his crew first made contact with Aboriginal people in 1770, the British soldiers took dozens of spears from their camps at Botany Bay.

More than 250 years later, only four of those spears remain and they will soon be permanently returned to the Aboriginal community of La Perouse.

The historic announcement was made last Thursday at Bare Island in Botany Bay, which is known as Kamay in the local Indigenous language.

La Perouse Aboriginal Land Council chairwoman Noeleen Timbery described the return of the artefacts as ‘unimaginable’.

“These spears are the markers of when our shared history began,” she said.

“They’re important objects for all Australians, because they tell the story of what happened…