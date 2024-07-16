Artwork selected for postage stamps

NYUNMITI Burton’s monumental painting Kungkarangkalpa – Seven Sisters, 2020 has been commemorated in a new collectable stamp set released by Australia Post.

“The spirit of our ancestors watches over us as we celebrate our culture and would be proud of my achievement,” Nyunmiti Burton commented.

The dramatic narrative of Kungkarangkalpa, or the story of the Seven Sisters, is an important and powerful ancestral story that can be tracked across the continent from the north of Western Australia to the east…