INDIGENOUS Australians Minister Linda Burney has referred to Bob Hawke’s great regret at not delivering on a treaty as she quoted his widow saying if he was alive today he would urge voters to deliver a Voice to Parliament.

Speaking at the Barunga Festival in the Northern Territory on Saturday, Ms Burney referred to the 1988 Barunga Statement which called for the recognition of Aboriginal rights.

The statement was presented to then prime minister Hawke at the festival 35 years ago by then Northern Land Council chairperson Yunupingu and Central Land Council head Wenten Rubuntja.

Ms Burney told ABC TV that Mr Hawke had said there should be a treaty between the Aboriginal people and the rest of Australia…