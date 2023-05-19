FOLLOWING another riot at the notorious Banksia Hill Youth Detention Centre, the union that represents prison guards has added its voice to those calling for a change in the way youth justice is approached in Western Australia.

Aboriginal, legal and health experts and the CPSU/CSA all say the problems at Banksia Hill have been well documented and represent a failure of government policy and investment.

The latest major disturbance started after a number of detainees escaped their cells on Tuesday night and gained access to the grounds of the centre before climbing onto the roof.

The riot was brought to a close after armed officers were sent in.

Premier Mark McGowan said the behaviour of the youths was a ‘form of terrorism’ and activists should not make excuses for them.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Social Justice Commissioner June Oscar said the premier’s response wasn’t good enough.

“Here was an opportunity for us to acknowledge the depth of the issues and the problems that are leading to why these children are in Banksia Hill in the first place and why they’re on the…