Barty humbled after joining tennis royalty
Ash Barty’s famous Australian Open triumph has elevated her into the pantheon of all-time greats to have won grand slam crowns on three different surfaces.
Barty’s hoodoo-busting and emotion-charged Australian Open final triumph over Danielle Collins has elevated the 25-year- old toward tennis royalty.
Among active players, only Barty and the sport’s four ‘GOATs’ – greatest of all time contenders – Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have snared majors on clay, grass and hard courts.
Barty and Williams are the only two of that esteemed club to have won their first three slams on the three surfaces.
The only other players in history to have achieved the rare feat are legends Steffi Graf, Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert, Andre Agassi and Mats Wilander…