Ash Barty stormed to sensational start in the 2022 season, with the world number one claiming the Adelaide International singles title in straight sets, defeating Elena Rybakina 6-3, 6-2.

Barty made the finals of both the singles and women’s doubles in the Adelaide International last weekend.

Barty defeated Iga Swiatek 6-2, 6-4 to reach a second final in Adelaide, having lifted her first trophy on home soil at the 2020 tournament. The local favourite dominated to claim her 14th WTA singles title in good preparation for the Australian Open in Melbourne…