NSW: RENOWNED Aṉangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands artist and teacher Betty Kuntiwa Pumani is presenting her first major museum survey until October 5 this year at Bundanon gallery near Nowra in NSW.

Featuring paintings by Betty together with works by her mother, sisters and daughter, the exhibition spans 2012 to the present day alongside new commissions.