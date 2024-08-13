Bitter-sweet end to Mills’ Olympic career

PATTY Mills’ final Olympic Games ended on bitter-sweet terms after he led the Australian Boomers’ scoring in a heartbreaking 90-95 quarter-final loss to Serbia in a dramatic finish in over- time in Paris.

Australia was down by 2pts with less than a second to play in regular-time before 6-foot Mills wrong-footed the 6-foot-11 Luka Jokic to land a mid-range basket that tied the game 82pts apiece.

But the Serbs effected two turnovers in over-time to keep possession and score, and win.

The loss brings down the…