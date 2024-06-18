Black Swans on a Super Netball Super-Highway

THE path to a professional netball career for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young women should become clearer following the First Nations Black Swans’ remarkable debut on the international stage.

The Black Swans team defied all expectations while belying their relative inexperience after recording an impressive 4-2 record at the 2024 Pacific Netball Series in Brisbane at the weekend.

The team was made up by 12 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander netballers from across Australia, and coached by Kamilaroi woman Ali Tucker- Munro, a former Australian Diamonds squad member and experienced coach.

The Swans’ pushed world- ranked…