HOMES around Australia are set to get a whole lot brighter thanks to a stunning homewares collaboration between renowned artist Bobbi Lockyer and Woolworths.

The new homewares range, launched in stores last week, includes quilt covers, cushions, candles, photo frames, water bottles and coffee mugs.

“I am just super excited to be collaborating with Woolworths and having this amazing homewares range hit the shelves,” Bobbi told the Koori Mail.

“I’ve loved art and creating for as long as I can remember and I come from a very artistic family – where we were encouraged to let loose and discover ourselves and our connection to the world around us through art.”

A proud Ngarluma, Kariyarra, Nyulnyul and Yawuru woman, Ms Lockyer was born and raised on Kariyarra Country in Port headland, in Western Australia.

She is a prolific painter, photographer, fashion designer and a Mermaid Queen.

“The artwork you can see in the designs is really inspired by beautiful bright colours but also by the ocean…