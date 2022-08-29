A new and exciting immersive art space in Boorloo (Perth) city is helping the public to engage with Whadjuk Noongar voices and First Nations art in Western Australia.

Launched on July 14, the impressive art space features two incredible murals created by Indigenous artists Marcia McGuire and Kambarni (aka Kamsani Bin Salleh) as part of MAARAKOOL (with the hands) and the Stories That Resonate program at Cbus Property’s 140 Perth building.

Marcia McGuire’s mural titled Ngangk kidji Yok Koora Ngaany (Mothers & Women Before Me) is located on Globe Lane and features her grandmother May Stack (McGuire) and nature- based motifs.

“My family are the McGuires, Stacks, Riders and Bennells (just to name a few) from my Whadjuk Noongar side and then from my mother’s side the Budimaya Yamatji family are the Callows and Pearces,” Ms McGuire told the Koori Mail…