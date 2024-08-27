Brothers to run five marathons in five days

GUNDITJMARA brothers Javier and Darchi Clarke are hoping to shine some light on the darkness of mental health.

They aim to run over 220km in five days (equivalent to five marathons) to raise funds and awareness around mental health and suicide prevention.

Their run will start in Ballarat, Victoria, on Tuesday, September 10 (World Suicide Prevention Day), and they aim to arrive in Echuca five days later.

They will be supported along the way by their parents, Paul and Clare (who is a nurse), and their mate, Lachie Trotman, who will be riding a bike.

They have a Gofundme page (ClarkeRun) to…