Bundjalung Mob to mark 50 years

THE Bundjalung Tribal Society will celebrate 50 years of service, advocacy and cultural strength with a special event on Saturday, May 3, at the Lismore Workers Sports Club and is seeking corporate sponsors to stand alongside the organisation to help mark this important milestone.

Founded in 1975, the Bundjalung Tribal Society has played a vital role in supporting community through land rights advocacy, cultural preservation, housing initiatives, and grassroots leadership.

“We are incredibly proud to be celebrating 50 years of Bundjalung strength and survival,” said society chairperson, Tracey King.

To support this event go to: bundjalungtribalsociety.com or call (02) 6621 6992.