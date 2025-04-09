CAIRNS INDIGENOUS ART FAIR CALLS FOR CREATIVES

CAIRNS Indigenous Art Fair (CIAF) is calling out Queensland-wide to First Nations artists and craftspeople to showcase their culture and wares to thousands of visitors at the annual art market. Rebranded to reflect the organisation’s commitment to showcasing authentic, high-quality artwork and craftsmanship, the art market, now called the Artisans Showcase, is on at Tanks Arts Centre in Cairns from July 10 to 13 this year.

Expressions of Interest (EOI) for the Artisans Showcase (CIAF art market) are open until April 30. Visit ciaf.com.au/cairns-indigenous- art-fair-ciaf2025