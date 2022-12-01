RESIDENTS in a remote Indigenous community where a Northern Territory policeman shot dead a teenager during bungled arrest say traditional payback needs to happen so it can heal.

Kumanjayi Walker died after Constable Zachary Rolfe shot him three times during a bungled arrest in Yuendumu, northwest of Alice Springs, on November 9, 2019.

Elder Ned Jampijinpa Hargraves says the court system that found Const Rolfe not guilty of the 19-year-old’s murder failed to deliver justice for the Warlpiri community.

“People are very, very angry. They are not satisfied with what happened in Darwin,” he said on Tuesday in reference to the five- week jury trial.

“That’s the question they are asking today – how come he was acquitted?”

Asked if Yuendumu could finish its grieving for Mr Walker, known as sorry business, without traditional justice, Mr Hargraves said: “No…