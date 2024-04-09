Calls to close Don Dale
LEGAL experts have blamed the latest riot at the Northern Territory’s notorious Don Dale youth detention centre on failing standards and inadequate care.
The embattled centre was placed into lockdown last week after a group of inmates set fire to the education centre and climbed onto the roof as part of a riot on Wednesday evening.
Police were called to the centre on Wednesday afternoon after reports of smoke billowing from the education facility and 14 children on the roof of the…