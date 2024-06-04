Carey, Curtis and a cast of thousands

EXCEPTIONAL performances and thrilling, fun-filled finales marked the 2024 Australian Indigenous Surfing Titles at Djarrak / Bells Beach as one of the best in recent time.

The three-day event was a vibrant mix of competition and cultural celebration, showcasing the top Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander surfers from across the country.

Marking the 12th year of the titles, with only two events cancelled due to Covid, the competition has grown to now become an important date on the surfing calendar.

The big, annual event that draws Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander waveriders to Djarrak saw four shy of 100 surfers competing across seven…