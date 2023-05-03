We’re super excited to be celebrating our 800th edition!

In this very special edition you will find our 2023 mid-year Higher Education Feature – your guide to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Higher Education study, courses, degrees and more.

Other stories in this edition:

TRADITIONAL owners have expressed outrage over the start of construction of a new fertiliser plant on WA’s world heritage nominated Burrup Peninsula.

Multinational petrochemical company Perdaman is building a $6 billion facility to produce urea about 20 kilometres northwest of Karratha.

It’s the first industrial construction in more than a decade on the rock art-rich peninsula that was formally nominated for UNESCO’s world heritage list in February.

“This important project represents a significant investment in the Pilbara and WA, underlining the region’s role as the engine room of Australia’s economy,” Premier Mark McGowan said when making the announcement.

“It is estimated the project will create thousands of jobs within the state and generate a total revenue of $77 billion over its life.”

The plant will convert natural gas from Woodside’s Scarborough Gas Project into an estimated 2.3 million tonnes of urea…