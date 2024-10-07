Champion oyster shucker to battle best in the world

GERARD ‘Doody’ Dennis left Australia on September 24 to again compete in the world oyster opening championships.

Last year the Gamilaroi and Walbunja man was the first Indigenous Australian to shuck competitively at the World Oyster Opening Championships in Ireland.

Originally from Walgett, in remote northwest NSW, Doody moved to Batemans Bay to live with relatives when he was 14.

Doody did a two-year traineeship for a Certificate IV in Aquaculture Harvest and Post- Harvest Operations with C & J Single Seed Oysters and at Batemans Bay Oysters. So began the love of oysters.

It was at Batemans Bay Oysters where he…