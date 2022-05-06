ABORIGINAL and Maori people danced together, marched together, and paid tribute to those that fought together in various wars at a special event in Redfern last week.

The Coloured Diggers March on Anzac Day was the 16th to be held. The day serves to commemorate the history of the First Peoples of Australia and New Zealand who served to protect their countries in armed conflicts overseas.

Starting at the Redfern Community Centre with a Welcome to Country from Aunty Barbara Simms, the event included dances by the Glen Dancers led by Glen Collis and the Bunja Bunja Butterfly Dancers led by Rayma Johnson.

Pastor Ray Minniecon was MC for the event, and speeches were delivered by the NSW Governor Margaret Beazley, Sydney MP Tanya Plibersek, Sydney’s Lord Mayor Clover Moore and New Zealand Counsel General Bill Dobbie.

Australian rock icon John Paul Young delivered a poweful performance of The Coloured Digger, a poem first penned by Bert Beros as a tribute to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander veterans.

A wreath laying service followed a march to Redfern Park.