Crowd turns out for fifth round of Treaty

THE homelands of the Gunai Kurnai in Eastern Victoria people played host to the latest instalment of the First Peoples’ Assembly Treaty Day Out concerts, thus completing an event in all five regions of the assembly.

Undeterred by the rain, a crowd of 2,500 gathered at the Gippsland Sports and Entertainment Centre in Morwell to be entertained and learn more about the path towards a treaty in Victoria.

The first Treaty Day Out was in Shepparton, and included such luminaries as Archie Roach and Yothu Yindi.

Amy Rust, First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria Head of Engagement and Communications, said: “Treaty Day Outs have been a deadly celebration of First Nations music and culture, bringing Mob and allies together for a good time and a chance to learn more about and show their support for Treaty.

“We’ve run five Treaty Day Outs across the state in the last three years and they’ve proven to be a major enrolment incentive…