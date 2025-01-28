Cultural fishing advocates slam flawed consultation

FUNDAMENTALLY flawed consultation is the latest battle in the decades-long fight by NSW South Coast Aboriginal fishers for their fishing rights.

The consultation was unannounced, held over the holiday period, totally online and based on the NSW Department of Primary Industries (Fisheries) interpretation of cultural fishing.

In 2009 the NSW government passed the Fisheries Management Amendment Act 2009.

It exempted Aboriginal cultural fishing from the catch limits that apply to recreational and commercial fishers.

Section 21AA of that Act made a special provision for Aboriginal…