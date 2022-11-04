KWEEN Kong is fearless. She’s a self-confessed superhero monster performer and there is nothing she can’t do.

After filming Season 2 of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, Kween Kong has since toured nationally with the show, finishing up with a final performance in Brisbane last week.

“Its been an awesome ride being part of the show but its been even better to get out into community as part of the accompanying Drag Race Down Under tour to see all the black and brown faces, and other faces of colour, because for the most part, my audiences have been predominantly white,” Kween Kong said.

“This season is so different from the first, in that with the first season, there seemed to be a lot of racial issues that arose,” she said.

“But lessons were learnt and we’ve healed from those fractures and I’m so excited because it has just been announced this week that Season 3 is on its way.”

Now based on Kaurna (Adelaide) Country, Thomas Fonua grew up in South Auckland of Tongan and Samoan heritage.

At just 16, Thomas began a career with leading contemporary dance company Black Grace in New Zealand, later moving to Adelaide to take on a lucrative role as principal Dancer at the Australian Dance…