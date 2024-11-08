DanceRites delivers to record crowds at Sydney Opera House

DANCE was always going to be the ultimate winner but following two days of high-energy competition at the Sydney Opera House over he weekend, it was Mackay Torres Strait Islander Cultural Group that claimed the top prize at DanceRites 2024 – Australia’s only national dance competition for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander groups.

With nearly 300 dancers in action, record crowds gathered to watch the competition unfold on the Opera House forecourt.

Eighteen groups shared their local storytelling and language from remote, regional and metropolitan areas across New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, Western Australia and the Torres Strait Islands in a joyous celebration…