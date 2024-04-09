Deadly father and son duo return from hip-hop trip to the USA

HAVING just returned home from their first international performance at the renowned SXSW (South by Southwest) festival in the USA, rising Boorloo / Perth-based hip-hop stars FLEWNT and his 11-year-old son INKABEE are showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Next up is the Sydney Opera House.

It’s there that the West Coast’s freshest father and son MCs will take to the stage to land their Vivid LIVE debut alongside rap star Tasman Keith for a massive show in June.

“We are both just absolutely spinning out about our upcoming show at the Sydney Opera House,” FLEWNT told the Koori Mail.

“And because we’ve both been so busy working, everything has happened so fast…