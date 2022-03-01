The Indigenous artist who designed the Aboriginal flag received more than two-thirds of the $20.05 million paid by the Federal Government to secure its copyright.

In a Senate estimates hearing last Friday, the National Indigenous Australians Agency revealed artist Harold Thomas received $13.75 million and retains the moral ownership of the flag as its creator.

The two companies previously given exclusive rights to the use of the flag by Mr Thomas – WAM Clothing and Wooster Holdings – received $5.2 million and $1.1 million respectively.

The Federal Government spent an additional $500,000 on legal advice during the negotiations for the copyright deal.

Department representative Blair Exell told the committee the deal did not impact funding for any planned future NIAA programs…