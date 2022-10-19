THE Diamonds have reportedly taken a stand against Netball Australia’s new sponsor, mining giant Hancock Prospecting, after being addressed by former skipper Sharni Norder.

The team, in New Zealand for the Constellation Cup series with game 2 played in Tauranga on Sunday, are said to be concerned about the sponsor being branded across their uniforms.

Late last month the cash- strapped organisation trumpeted a multi-million dollar sponsorship deal with billionaire mining magnate Gina Rinehart.

The sponsorship, continuing until the end of 2025, was set to go towards the sport’s high- performance program.

It comes at a key time for the national team as they prepare for the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town and the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Hancock Prospecting was set to feature on their uniforms as part of the deal, however the Diamonds wore an old strip in their opening loss to the Silver Ferns last Wednesday.

The stand-off also reportedly surrounds the origins of the business, founded by Rinehart’s father the late Lang Hancock, who espoused strong right-wing views about Australia’s Indigenous community.

The Diamonds have Indigenous player Donnell Wallam in their squad.

Norder (nee Layton), who played 46 times for Australia and skippered the team in 2017, called on the governing body to…