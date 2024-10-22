‘Dizzy’ under the pump as Pakistan falters

ABORIGINAL cricket legend and current Pakistan national team coach Jason ‘Dizzy’ Gillespie has had unusual restrictions imposed upon him by that nation’s administrators.

Gillespie was appointed red-ball coach of the Pakistan national cricket team earlier this year, but his start in world cricket’s most difficult job has been tumultuous.

In August, Pakistan lost two Test matches to Bangladesh, and they collapsed in the First Test (of a three-Test series) against England earlier this month.

In response, the Pakistan Cricket Board have gone against cricket convention and will reduce Gillespie’s effectiveness as coach by taking away his voice in team selection…