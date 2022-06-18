Across three Sundays between June and August the remote community of Beswick/ Wugularr will experience an exciting array of First Nations musicians and performers at Djarmalak (Come Together) Festival.

Hosted by the salacious Constantina Bush and set on Bagala Country, the festival has been designed to run over three weekends to keep the concerts small and intimate.

Featuring the likes of Mau Power, Emma Donovan, J-MILLA, Miiesha and Emily Wurramurra, the Djarmalak Festival will also showcase the the innovative collaboration of Yolngu Songman Daniel Wilfred and Korean vocalist Sunny Kim in Hand to Earth.

Each concert will also see performances by Yolngu artists Djakapurra Munyarrun and Rrawun Maymuru.

Mau Power, a hip hop musician from the Torres Strait Islands, told the Koori Mail he was excited to be performing at the community festival and was looking forward to enjoying the experience…