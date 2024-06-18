Donovan seeks apology after being refused taxis

MULTI award-winning musician Emma Donovan will lodge a complaint with the taxi industry regulator after being refused a ride by two separate taxi drivers at Perth Airport last weekend.

Ms Donovan initially thought she was refused service due to the short fare from the airport but is seeking an apology because she believes she was rejected by the taxi drivers ‘because of the colour of my skin’.

One taxi driver even told Ms Donovan that they ‘don’t take my kind’.

In a social media post on Friday, June 7, Ms Donovan said she was ‘absolutely fuming’ over the incident.

“I know this wasn’t because of a short fare, I know this was racism at its finest,” she said.

“I will be reporting these guys…