Dr Darryl Murgha – honouring a Far North Qld cultural pioneer

WITH a heart rooted deep in Country and a lifetime dedicated to cultural education and community empowerment, Gunggandji Elder, Traditional Owner and Gurriny Yealamucka Health Services Cultural Heritage specialist Dr Darryl Murgha has reflected, four years later, on gaining an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters at James Cook University, Townsville campus.

It’s a prestigious distinction recognising his extraordinary service to cultural heritage, Indigenous enterprise and intergenerational knowledge-sharing.