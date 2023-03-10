THE creativity and brilliance of First Nations performers, artists and members of the LGBTQIA+ community has been front and centre as Sydney hosted 2023 WorldPride.

From the opening night concert in the Domain where crowd favourite Jessica Mauboy put on a dazzling performance, followings acts that included Electric Fields and Deborah Cheetham Fraillon, to the Sydney Harbour Bridge walk on Sunday, First Nations performers and participants have led from the front.

The much-anticipated Miss First Nations drag competition – which was held in the multi-arts space at Carriageworks, was won by Cerulean, who also won in 2021. It was just one of the events featuring First Nations people showcased as part of the Marri Madung Butbut (Many Brave Hearts) Indigenous gathering space.

Sydney WorldPride creative director Ben Graetz said the range of events, activities and exhibitions aimed to highlight the artistry and culture of First Nations people.

Mr Graetz said he was proud to have put LGBTQIA+SB performers on such a major stage to share their talents with mob and the world.



Throughout the festival the First Nations space hosted discos, Queer Koori-oke, and watch parties for both the opening night concert, and the actual Mardi Gras parade.

Sydney WorldPride ran for 17 days and included more than 300 events.

It finished up on Sunday with 50,000 people taking part in a walk across the Sydney Harbour Bridge.