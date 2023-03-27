SHEARING five sheep in seven minutes is no mean feat. For Yuwaalaraay man Tyron Cochrane, 18, this shearing feat recently saw him crowned the winner of the junior final Golden Shears competition in New Zealand. He is the first Aboriginal man to win the event.

The competition is known as the world’s premier shearing and wool-handling competition. Winning it takes strength, control and endurance – and for Tyron, his skill might also run in his family bloodline.

Tyron grew up in Goodooga (Brewarrina Shire) and learned to shear only two years ago from his shearer dad, Terry.

“When I was 16, I decided school wasn’t my thing, so dad took me to work and taught me shearing,” Tyron told the Koori Mail.

“Then I went to shearing school, where my teacher Wayne Hosie taught me rhythm, timing, position and control – so you can work quickly.”

These days, Tyron now works as a full time shearer in Dubbo. It means he gets up early – about 5am – and travels long distances to work in regional areas like Coonabarabran.

He can be pretty tired when he finishes work at 5pm.

“But I like the freedom you have doing this work,” Tyron said. “You can be yourself out here and travel to different places.”

So how did a boy from the bush get to go to New Zealand? Tyron said he was working one day with Regional Enterprise Development Institute (REDI) program master Samson Te Whata.