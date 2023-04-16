HUNDREDS of protesters converged on Brisbane’s District and Supreme Court building days after police fatally shot an Aboriginal man in far north Queensland.

The court building was briefly placed into lockdown after about 200 people marched through the Brisbane CBD chanting “Justice for Aubrey”.

Aubrey Donahue, 27, died after being shot four times by police in Mareeba, west of Cairns on March 25.

Police say he advanced on officers while armed with a knife.

The family of Mr Donahue dispute that claim.

Coroner Terry Ryan will hold an inquest into the shooting.

However, police have revealed there is no close-range footage of the incident with specialist officers not wearing body-worn cameras when they shot Mr Donahue four times.

Meanwhile, Professor Gracelyn Smallwood has resigned from a Queensland police advisory group in protest following the shooting.

In her resignation letter, Prof Smallwood calls for changes in police procedures and for governments to work with Indigenous communities to reduce the number of children in out of home care and the criminal justice system.

“Half an hour after the shooting happened I got a call from a family member describing how four bullets were put in the young man’s abdomen,” she said.