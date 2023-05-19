WALKING to Mount Everest base camp was something that Waanyi and Kalkadoon man Joshua Creamer just had to do.

With no prior training, the Brisbane barrister took on one of the biggest challenges of his life – as a reset.

“My youngest brother committed suicide after having mental health battles and it was pretty brutal getting through this year,” Joshua said.

“Sorry business knocks you out and I needed to challenge myself physically and mentally.

“I’d never aspired to do Mount Everest before, but I’d been watching the TV series Alone, where people survive in the wilderness.

“I knew I needed a reset and I thought ‘I’m going to do

this’.”

So, within the week, he bought hiking gear and jumped on a plane to Nepal.

“I didn’t do much research before I went, or I would have scared myself,” Joshua laughed.

Leaving his Brisbane-based legal practice, his wife and children, Joshua caught a small plane to Lukla – the world’s most dangerous airport.

“I was sitting on the plane behind the pilot and the whole time the plane sounded like it’s going to crash,” he said.

“I thought am I going to die here?”

