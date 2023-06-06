In our current edition you’ll read about:

•LOCALS in the remote community of Wadeye will dance on the ceremonial sands when rapper J-MILLA takes his concert to the world via live-stream on TikTok, tomorrow (June 1).

In front of a small stage, over 2,000 locals will come together for the show of a lifetime, with dance circles on the sand – and a dance-off organised by Tik Tok – to see who can do the best dance trend to J’s songs.

•POLICE have fatally shot an Indigenous man in Brisbane’s north while responding to a domestic violence call-out, just a day after officers visited the same house.

Officers were called to the Grange address about 2.15pm on Sunday, May 20, following reports a 29-year-old man had threatened to stab a family member. They found a 53-year-old man with a deep cut to his hand and an injury to his shoulder, police said, and a 29-year-old man with a knife.

•FOUR people accused of fatally bashing Indigenous Perth teenager Cassius Turvey have pleaded not guilty to his murder and been committed to stand trial.

Cassius, a 15-year-old Noongar Yamatji boy, was allegedly chased down and attacked with a metal pole as he walked home from school with friends on October 13, 2022.

