In this edition you’ll read about:

• FOUR Northern Territory land councils last Friday handed Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney the Barunga Voice Declaration, which calls on the nation to vote ‘yes’ in the upcoming referendum.

More than 200 representatives of the Northern, Central, Tiwi and Anindilyakwa land councils were gathered on the traditional lands of the Bagala people southeast of Katherine for the Barunga Festival.

• THE legacy of Eddie ‘Koiki’ Mabo was celebrated in style in Naarm (Melbourne) on Mabo Day (June 3) with dramatic and colourful performances by a range of dancers and musicians from the Torres Strait Islands. Curated by veteran performer and Torres Strait Islander Lisa Maza, the event – held in the BMW Edge, Federation Square – featured a Welcome to Country by Uncle Bill Nicholson

In Sport:

•WIRADJURI man Buddy Oldman wants to become the first Aboriginal person to be immortalised in the history books – and not just any old history book.

Under the guidance of the Guinness World Records, the world champion Masters boxer will be punching a boxing bag for 72 hours to set a new world record.

• QUEENSLAND’S bold selection call to include in-form tyros Reece Walsh and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow proved decisive in the Maroons’ brave and extraordinary 26-18 win over NSW in State of Origin I in Adelaide.