In this edition you’ll read about:

• THE ‘yes’ vote to enshrine an Indigenous Voice to parliament in the Constitution continues to lead those who say they’ll vote ‘no’, though support has ebbed in recent months, the prime minister says. Anthony Albanese made the call as new polling showed the ‘yes’ vote has fallen to 46 per cent, from 51 per cent in February, ahead of a national referendum to be held later this year.

• WHEN the ‘Wizard of the Wire’, Gamilaroi man Con Colleano was 19, he performed the world’s first forward somersault on a tightwire. The year was 1919 and he was not wearing a safety harness. Now, over a century later, Wiradjuri highwire and circus artist Dylan Singh will re-enact some of Con’s feats of balance and daring – but with a safety harness and a balancing pole.

In SPORT:

• A LANDMARK agreement between First Nations people of Australia and Aotearoa-New Zealand will formalise the relationship between both countries’ Indigenous football-soccer teams. Both First Nations groups have agreed to a ground- breaking football treaty of mutual recognition and collaboration.

• GOEMU Bau Raiders from Mabuiag Island in the Torres Strait have taken out the 2023 Island of Origin rugby league series. The Raiders held out Roxin Eagles to win 40-18 at Joe Mairu Oval on Badu Island at the community of Wakaid.

• BARRY Cable is no longer a legend in the eyes of Western Australia, with the disgraced footballer stripped of a host of honours after a judge found the former star sexually abused a Perth girl while at the height of his playing career.